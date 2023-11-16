Home>>
FLASH: XI CALLS ON CHINA, U.S. TO JOINTLY SHOULDER RESPONSIBILITIES AS MAJOR COUNTRIES
(Xinhua) 07:42, November 16, 2023
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- FLASH: XI CALLS ON CHINA, U.S. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP RIGHT PERCEPTION
- FLASH: XI SAYS U.S. ACTIONS AGAINST CHINA HURT CHINA'S LEGITIMATE INTERESTS
- FLASH: XI CALLS ON CHINA, U.S. TO JOINTLY MANAGE DISAGREEMENTS EFFECTIVELY
- FLASH: XI SAYS U.S. SHOULD STOP ARMING TAIWAN
- Xi says China, U.S. should build together five pillars for China-U.S. relations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.