Xi says China, U.S. should build together five pillars for China-U.S. relations
(Xinhua) 07:33, November 16, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that in San Francisco, China and the United States should assume a new vision and build together five pillars for China-U.S. relations.
Xi made the remarks during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California.
