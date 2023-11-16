Xi expresses firm belief in promising future of China-U.S. bilateral relationship

Xinhua) 04:39, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed on Wednesday his firm belief in the promising future of China-U.S. bilateral relationship when meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Xi said that it is an objective fact that China and the United States are different in history, culture, social system and development path.

However, as long as the two countries respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation, they will be fully capable of rising above differences and find the right way for the two major countries to get along with each other, he added.

