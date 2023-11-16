Xi says turning back on each other not an option for China, U.S.

Xinhua) 04:32, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday that for two large countries like China and the United States, turning their back on each other is not an option.

It is unrealistic for one side to remodel the other, and conflict and confrontation has unbearable consequences for both sides, said Xi during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Filoli Estate in California.

