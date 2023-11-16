Xi says he and Biden shoulder heavy responsibilities for two people, the world and history

Xinhua) 04:31, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden and him, who are at the helm of China-U.S. relations, shoulder heavy responsibilities for the two people, for the world and for history.

In his opening remarks during a meeting with Biden at Filoli Estate in the U.S. state of California, Xi said that he looked forward to having an in-depth exchange of views and reaching new understandings with Biden on strategic and overarching issues critical to the direction of China-U.S. relations and major issues affecting world peace and development.

