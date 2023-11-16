China-U.S. relationship should be perceived and envisioned in broad context of accelerating global transformations unseen in a century

Xinhua) 04:36, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the China-U.S. relationship, which is the most important bilateral relationship in the world, should be perceived and envisioned in the broad context of the accelerating global transformations unseen in a century.

"It should develop in a way that benefits our two peoples and fulfills our responsibility for human progress," Xi said while meeting U.S. President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate, a country house south of San Francisco, California.

