China-U.S. relationship should be perceived and envisioned in broad context of accelerating global transformations unseen in a century
(Xinhua) 04:36, November 16, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the China-U.S. relationship, which is the most important bilateral relationship in the world, should be perceived and envisioned in the broad context of the accelerating global transformations unseen in a century.
"It should develop in a way that benefits our two peoples and fulfills our responsibility for human progress," Xi said while meeting U.S. President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate, a country house south of San Francisco, California.
