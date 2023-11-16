Home>>
Xi says major country competition not the prevailing trend of current times
(Xinhua) 04:37, November 16, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored his consistent view on Wednesday that major-country competition is not the prevailing trend of current times and cannot solve the problems facing China and the United States or the world at large.
In his opening remarks during a meeting with Biden at Filoli Estate in the U.S. state of California, Xi also said planet earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed, and one country's success is an opportunity for the other.
