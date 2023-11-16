Home>>
Xi says U.S. should stop arming Taiwan
(Xinhua) 07:49, November 16, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the U.S. side should take real actions to honor its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence," stop arming Taiwan, and support China's peaceful reunification.
"China will realize reunification, and this is unstoppable," Xi said during his summit meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California.
