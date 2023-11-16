Home>>
Xi calls on China, U.S. to jointly develop right perception
(Xinhua) 07:56, November 16, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China and the United States should jointly develop a right perception.
China is consistently committed to having a stable, healthy and sustainable relationship with the United States, and China has interests that must be safeguarded, principles that must be upheld, and red lines that must not be crossed, Xi said at a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California.
China hopes that the two countries could be partners that respect each other and coexist in peace, Xi added.
