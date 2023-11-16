Xi urges China, U.S. to jointly advance mutually beneficial cooperation

Xinhua) 07:57, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged China, the United States to jointly advance mutually beneficial cooperation during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California.

Xi said that the two countries have broad common interests in a wide range of areas, including traditional areas such as the economy, trade and agriculture, as well as emerging areas such as climate change and artificial intelligence (AI).

It is important to fully utilize the restored and new mechanisms in foreign policy, economy, finance, commerce, agriculture and other fields, and carry out cooperation in such areas as counternarcotics, judicial and law enforcement affairs, AI, and science and technology, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)