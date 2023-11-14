Miao people celebrate traditional Lusheng festival in SW China’s Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 13:07, November 14, 2023

People of the Miao ethnic group, dressed in traditional costumes, take part in a parade of the Lusheng festival in Gulong township, Huangping county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

The Lusheng festival, named after the reed-pipe wind instrument, was held in Gulong township, Huangping county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 10.

Wearing traditional costumes, people of the Miao ethnic group in the county and nearby counties celebrated the traditional festival.

The festival has been included in the second batch of the provincial intangible cultural heritage list in Guizhou since 2007.

