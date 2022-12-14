Miao people celebrate traditional Lusheng Festival in SW China’s Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 17:18, December 14, 2022

People of Miao ethnic group take part in the Lusheng Festival at Basha Miao village, Congjiang county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Jiequan)

People from the Miao ethnic group celebrated their traditional Lusheng Festival by holding various folk activities, including lusheng dance and lusheng playing contests, at Basha Miao village, Congjiang county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Guizhou Province on Dec. 12, 2022.

The festival, named after the reed-pipe wind instrument known as lusheng, is held to pray for a good harvest. It is the most popular and grandest traditional festival of the ethnic minority community.

The festival is held on the 19th day of the 11th lunar month each year in Basha Miao village. On the day, Miao people dress up in their traditional costumes and take part in a lusheng playing contest as part of the celebrations.

People in Basha Miao village have held on to their ancient customs. The village is the only village in China where people are allowed to own guns.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)