People celebrate upcoming Sanyuesan Festival in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 17:09, April 20, 2023

Women wash their hair at the riverside to celebrate the upcoming Sanyuesan Festival in Dangjiu Village, Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on April 19, 2023. People held various events to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival which falls on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Women prepare to wash their hair at the riverside to celebrate the upcoming Sanyuesan Festival in Dangjiu Village, Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on April 19, 2023. People held various events to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival which falls on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

