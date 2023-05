Miao Sisters Festival parade for romantic love

(People's Daily App) 14:43, May 06, 2023

Members of the Miao ethnic minority parade in traditional costumes at the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture in Guizhou Province during May Day holiday.

Regarded as the oldest Valentine's Day-style celebration in Asia, the Miao Sisters Festival was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

