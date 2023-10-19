Chinese vice president meets president of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies

Xinhua) 16:56, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Thursday met with President of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lira in Beijing.

Han said that the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained healthy and stable development, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples.

China will work with Brazil to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen political mutual trust, promote the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand people-to-people exchanges, step up coordination on international issues and safeguard common interests, Han said, adding that China is ready to work with other countries including Brazil to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Lira said that it is the common aspiration of all sectors of Brazilian society to strengthen relations with China and Brazil's Chamber of Deputies will contribute to friendly cooperation between the two countries.

