Home>>
Infographics: Highlights of Xi Jinping's keynote speech at 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
(People's Daily Online) 19:10, October 18, 2023
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full text of Xi Jinping's keynote speech at 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- Costa Rica's former vice economy minister: The BRI is symbolic
- Belt and Road Studies Network holds plenary meeting in Beijing
- Chilean president stresses significance of international cooperation, multilateralism
- Interview: BRI provides much-needed opportunity to take the Maldives forward
- Chinese vice president meets UN chief
- China launches initiative to address universal concerns over AI development: spokesperson
- Kazakhstan to build 1,300 km of railway in synergy with Belt and Road Initiative, says president
- Inspirational tour across China
- BRI: A path of happiness
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.