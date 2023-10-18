Chinese vice president meets UN chief

Xinhua) 17:04, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Wednesday met with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is in Beijing attending the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

As a firm supporter of and active contributor to the work of the UN, China is willing to align Belt and Road cooperation, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative with the UN agenda more closely, Han said.

The efforts will yield greater practical outcomes and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

Guterres said Belt and Road cooperation is an important exemplar of global development and cooperation, and is closely related to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UN stands ready to strengthen cooperation with China to advance global peace and development, Guterres said.

