Inspirational tour across China
By Peng Yukai, Zhang Rong, Zhou Yu, Liu Ning (People's Daily Online) 16:36, October 18, 2023
Embark on an inspirational tour across China with a delegation of international civil society representatives. Many of them have written to Chinese President Xi Jinping and subsequently received his reply letters. They serve as a bridge between China and the countries involved in jointly building the Belt and Road.
