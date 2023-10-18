Home>>
Chilean president stresses significance of international cooperation, multilateralism
(Xinhua) 17:06, October 18, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Wednesday noted the significance of international cooperation, multilateralism, and harmony among peoples in tackling risks and threats.
The only way to deal with current global risks and threats and to provide opportunities for the just and sustainable development of people around the world is through international cooperation, multilateralism, and harmony among peoples, Boric said in his speech at the High-level Forum on Digital Economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: BRI provides much-needed opportunity to take the Maldives forward
- Kazakhstan to build 1,300 km of railway in synergy with Belt and Road Initiative, says president
- Inspirational tour across China
- China launches initiative to address universal concerns over AI development: spokesperson
- Chinese vice president meets UN chief
- Iraqi journalist highlights BRI's decade of global impact
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.