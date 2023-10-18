Chilean president stresses significance of international cooperation, multilateralism

Xinhua) 17:06, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Wednesday noted the significance of international cooperation, multilateralism, and harmony among peoples in tackling risks and threats.

The only way to deal with current global risks and threats and to provide opportunities for the just and sustainable development of people around the world is through international cooperation, multilateralism, and harmony among peoples, Boric said in his speech at the High-level Forum on Digital Economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

