Interview: BRI provides much-needed opportunity to take the Maldives forward

MALE, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) provides a much-needed opportunity to take the Maldives forward, said President-elect of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Muizzu said he has very high expectations for the BRI, believing that it can play a crucial role in the development of the Maldives as well as all other participating countries.

He said the Maldives has outlined many infrastructure development projects, firmly believing that China's good relationship with the Maldives will play a crucial role in implementing all these.

Commenting on the ongoing Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, he said the event is very important for all countries involved, especially for the Maldives.

As the Maldives' government is in a transitional period, Muizzu said he is sending a special envoy on his behalf to take part in the third BRF.

Muizzu commended the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge as the most iconic and transformational project carried out so far in the Indian Ocean archipelagic country.

The bridge, which connects the capital Male and the neighboring island of Hulhumale, has changed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, not only of the people living there, but also of those visiting the Maldives, he said.

The 2 km-long bridge, which was officially opened in August 2018 as the country's first cross-sea bridge, has put an end to having to travel by boat from Male to Hulhumale, and is regarded as a landmark project of the BRI.

Within the BRI framework, many other projects including the construction of social housing units, and the expansion and upgrading of the Velana International Airport have been carried out with the Chinese government's assistance, Muizzu said.

Noting that the Maldives and China enjoy a long-standing friendship, Muizzu said the two countries have also enjoyed close cooperation on the basis of mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and independence.

The president-elect said the new government under his leadership will continue to develop friendly relations with China, and he is confident that within the BRI framework, the two countries will continue their very close and friendly relations, which will contribute to the prosperity of the Maldives.

He believes that the number of Chinese tourists traveling to the Maldives will increase significantly in the future and may return to the level before the COVID-19 pandemic, when China was the largest source of tourists to his country.

As an island state, the Maldives is severely affected by climate change. Muizzu believes that China will play a very strong and crucial role in helping the Maldives deal with climate change.

The environment of the Maldives is very vulnerable, and the country needs international assistance, said Muizzu.

Speaking highly of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Muizzu said that the three initiatives are greatly welcomed by the Maldives and conducive to its national security, as well as its social and economic development.

The Maldives is ready to participate in these initiatives, he said.

