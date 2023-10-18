BRI: A path of happiness

People's Daily Online) 16:10, October 18, 2023

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), since it was proposed a decade ago, has created an array of national landmarks, livelihood projects, and milestones of cooperation.

Today, local employees are often found working in industrial parks, engineering projects, and factories across the globe that are part of the BRI. They share a common title: BRI constructors. Recently, ten of them told us their stories with smiles on their faces.

The BRI has created more jobs and significantly increased income for people in participating countries, giving them more choices and brighter prospects. As evidenced by the smiles on their faces, the BRI has led to positive changes in their lives.

In the next decade, more smiles will emerge across the world, building wider and farther the “path of happiness” that benefits the whole world.

