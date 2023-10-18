Belt and Road Studies Network holds plenary meeting in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- A plenary meeting of the Belt and Road Studies Network (BRSN) was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by more than 300 former political leaders, representatives of think tanks and renowned scholars from over 40 countries and regions.

Attendees of the meeting said that think tanks should develop the Belt and Road into a platform that exemplifies the practice of true multilateralism, so as to provide a potent impetus for the progress of humanity. They also vowed to continue pooling wisdom to facilitate win-win Belt and Road cooperation.

Leading officials of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Xinhua News Agency attended and addressed the meeting.

The BRSN, co-initiated by Xinhua Institute, the think tank of Xinhua News Agency, and 15 other think tanks, was inaugurated in April 2019.

