Indonesian president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:11, October 17, 2023
Indonesian President Joko Widodo lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
