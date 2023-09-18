Chinese premier meets Indonesian vice president

Xinhua) 11:05, September 18, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Indonesia's Vice President Ma'ruf Amin in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2023. Ma'ruf Amin is in China attending the 20th China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

NANNING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday met with Indonesia's Vice President Ma'ruf Amin in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Noting the recent meeting between the two countries' leaders pointed out the direction for the development of bilateral relations between China and Indonesia, Li said China is willing to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen political mutual trust, firmly support each other, carry out strategic cooperation at a higher level, and create a model of sticking together through thick and thin and going hand in hand for large developing countries.

Li said China is willing to further align its development strategy with Indonesia, promote the deepening of high-quality cooperation in the Belt and Road Initiative, and foster more high-standard and sustainable projects that deliver benefits to the people, to bring more win-win results in cooperation.

The two sides should enhance exchanges and cooperation in the fields of education, culture and tourism, youth and sports, to cultivate people's friendship, said Li, adding China is willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with Indonesia, jointly safeguard ASEAN's unity and centrality, safeguard the correct direction of East Asian cooperation, and inject more stability and positive energy into regional and global development.

For his part, Ma'ruf Amin said Indonesia thanks China for its support to Indonesia's rotating presidency of ASEAN, adding the country is willing to deepen cooperation with China in the fields of economy, trade and people-to-people exchanges, strengthen coordination and cooperation in regional and multilateral affairs, support each other, and push the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Indonesia's Vice President Ma'ruf Amin in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2023. Ma'ruf Amin is in China attending the 20th China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)