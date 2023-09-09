China ready to further synergize development strategies with Indonesia -- premier

Xinhua) 10:31, September 09, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

JAKARTA, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Friday that China is ready to work with Indonesia to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state, further enhance the synergy of development strategies, promote the common development of the two countries, and inject lasting impetus to regional stability and prosperity.

In talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Li first conveyed to him the cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral relations have maintained a strong momentum of development, Li said.

Li noted that over a month ago, the two presidents met in Chengdu, and reached a new important consensus on the "reality map" of building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

The Chinese premier said firstly, the two sides should continue to deepen strategic mutual trust, and build a solid political foundation for jointly building a community with a shared future.

China and Indonesia should grasp their own fundamental and long-term interests, boost mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, jointly respond to various risks and challenges, continue to expand exchanges at all levels, make good use of mechanisms such as bilateral high-level dialogue and cooperation, and learn from each other, promote each other, and go forward hand in hand in the process of modernization in their respective countries.

The premier said secondly, the two sides should continue to expand practical cooperation and tighten the bond of interest for jointly building a community with a shared future.

China, Li said, is ready to work with Indonesia to make full preparations for the official operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR).

Li said China will work with Indonesia to make the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" new flagship projects of Belt and Road cooperation.

China stands ready to work with Indonesia for high-quality implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), expand imports of bulk commodities and quality agricultural and fishery products from Indonesia, and encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Indonesia, he said.

China supports the construction of Indonesia's new capital, and stands ready to work with Indonesia to foster "new engines" for cooperation such as digital economy and green development, and further strengthen exchanges and cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals and health, youth, education, culture, and tourism, Li added.

Thirdly, Li called for closer multilateral cooperation and enriching the connotation of building the China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

The two sides should continue to carry forward the Bandung Spirit, uphold true multilateralism, and make global governance more just and equitable, he said.

China stands ready to work with Indonesia to actively implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.

The Indonesian president, for his part, asked Li to convey his sincere greetings to the Chinese president, saying that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Indonesia and China has yielded fruitful results in recent years.

He said Indonesia appreciates China's firm support for Indonesia's role as the rotating ASEAN chair and its support for maintaining ASEAN centrality.

Noting that Indonesia adheres to the one-China principle, he said Indonesia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as trade and investment, agriculture and fishery, infrastructure, digital economy, new energy, tourism and health care, and push forward strategic cooperation projects such as the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" to lift bilateral relations to a new level.

The Indonesian president said his country will continue to carry forward the Bandung Spirit and stands ready to work with China to promote regional cooperation and jointly safeguard regional peace, stability and prosperity.

During the visit, the two sides signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents on industry, agriculture, fishery, e-commerce, and scientific and technological innovation.

Ahead of the talks, the Indonesian president held a grand welcoming ceremony for the Chinese premier at Merdeka Palace.

Wu Zhenglong, among others, was present at the above events.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a welcoming ceremony held by Indonesian President Joko Widodo before their talks in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)