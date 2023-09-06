Chinese premier says peaceful development only path to national rejuvenation for China, Indonesia

Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks at a welcoming reception hosted by China-Indonesia business community in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

JAKARTA, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Tuesday that for China and Indonesia, two major developing countries, peaceful development and win-win cooperation are the only path to national rejuvenation and people's happiness.

Li made the remarks while addressing a welcoming reception of China-Indonesia business community.

"The more the situation changes, the more imperative it is to grasp the general trend and mainstream," said Li.

Entrepreneurs should strengthen confidence, seek development through deepening cooperation, and win the future by riding the trend, Li said.

The Chinese premier arrived here on Tuesday for an official visit to Indonesia, where he will also attend the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

