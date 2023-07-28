Peng Liyuan meets Indonesian first lady

09:45, July 28, 2023

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo appreciate the local exquisite handicrafts of intangible cultural heritage in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. Peng met with Iriana in Chengdu Thursday afternoon. Iriana is accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

CHENGDU, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday met with Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Iriana is accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China.

Peng and Iriana appreciated the local exquisite handicrafts of intangible cultural heritage. They also watched a tea art performance.

Recalling their previous meetings, Peng said China and Indonesia enjoy cultural affinity and close people-to-people bonds, expressing the hope that the two sides will enhance their friendship.

Iriana spoke highly of China's protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, saying that the visit to Chengdu has further deepened her understanding and love of Chinese history and culture.

