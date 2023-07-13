China-Russia-Indonesia cooperation conducive to regional peace, stability: senior Chinese diplomat

Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (C) attends a tripartite meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L, Front) and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R, Front) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The cooperation among China, Russia and Indonesia will help promote the process of multilateralism and boost regional peace and stability, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said here Wednesday.

As representatives of emerging markets and key members of the Group of 20, it is in the common interests of China, Russia and Indonesia to conduct exchanges and cooperation among them, Wang, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said during a tripartite meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Wang noted that the world is undergoing accelerating changes unseen in a century, which features sluggish world economic recovery and rising geopolitical tensions, but it is an unstoppable trend to pursue peace, development and cooperation.

Countries need to strengthen solidarity and coordination, practice true multilateralism and jointly address risks and challenges, in a bid to build a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang said.

As a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China backs the ASEAN-centered regional cooperation structure and supports ASEAN countries in keeping East Asia cooperation in the correct direction, as well as their efforts to accelerate the building of the ASEAN Community, Wang added.

Lavrov and Marsudi shared their views on the current international and regional situation.

They believed that the meeting is a beneficial attempt to hold trilateral dialogues and exchanges, representing their consensus regarding the maintenance of ASEAN's centrality and the ASEAN Way. They also agreed to maintain communication on this matter.

The three sides exchanged views on food and energy security, noting that global governance should be improved to ensure smooth supply chains as well as food and energy security of developing countries.

