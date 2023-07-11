China, Russia agree to enhance parliamentary cooperation, coordination

Xinhua) 11:14, July 11, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, and Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko hold talks and jointly host the 8th meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, and Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko held talks and jointly hosted the 8th meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation Monday in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the relationship between the two countries withstood the test of international changes and always maintained a correct direction.

Commending their mutual political trust, practical cooperation, and international coordination between the two countries, Zhao said that the relations between the two countries show strong endogenous motivation and broad development prospects, which benefit the two peoples and inject stability into the international situation.

Zhao said that China and Russia regard each other as priority partner, always respect and treat each other as equals, and firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

Despite the weak global economic recovery and other adverse factors, the China-Russia practical cooperation has maintained steady development, added Zhao, calling on the two sides to implement current projects, steadily advance cooperation in key areas, further optimize the business environment, and give full play to the role of cooperation mechanisms.

Zhao said the NPC of China stands ready to work with the Russian Federation Council to implement the consensus of the two heads of state, enhancing communication and cooperation to develop bilateral relations.

Zhao called on the two sides to give full play to the China-Russia parliamentary cooperation committee to advance friendly exchanges at all levels and fields.

He called on the two sides to strengthen the exchange and mutual learning of legislation, supervision, and experience in governing the country, consolidate and expand cooperation among local legislative bodies, strengthen legislative cooperation in foreign-related fields, and promote the formation of foreign-related laws and regulations that suit their respective national conditions and in real terms.

On multilateral cooperation, Zhao called on the two sides to enhance coordination under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, the G20, and the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments, champion genuine multilateralism, and promote the development of international order in a more just and rational direction.

For her part, Matviyenko said that the Russian Federation Council is willing to work with the NPC to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote cooperation in the economy and trade, investment, local levels, the youth, and the rule of law to enhance coordination on multilateral parliamentary occasions and create an excellent legal environment for the development of bilateral relations.

