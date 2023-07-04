Chinese defense minister meets Russian navy chief
BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu met with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolay Yevmenov in Beijing on Monday, calling for maintaining regional peace and stability.
Li said the two heads of state have drawn up blueprints for China-Russia relations and their cooperation in various fields. He called for efforts to advance and deepen relations between the two militaries, strengthening navy communications and expanding cooperation in professional fields.
For his part, Yevmenov said Russia attaches great importance to enhancing military cooperation with China, and is willing to maintain close coordination with China to advance the relations between the two countries and two militaries to a new level.
