Chinese FM spokesperson makes remarks on Wagner Group incident

June 26, 2023

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

According to reports, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group, and all Wagner forces have withdrawn from the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command center.

Prigozhin has accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's suggestion for the group to halt its operation in Russia and take further steps to ease tensions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his assurance that Prigozhin can go to Belarus and Russia will drop the criminal case against him, according to reports.

In response to a media query, the spokesperson said that the Wagner Group incident is Russia's internal affair.

As Russia's friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination for the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity, said the spokesperson.

