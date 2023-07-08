7th China-Russia Expo draws enterprises from China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 13:17, July 08, 2023

GUANGZHOU, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A total of 40 enterprises and associations from south China's Guangdong Province are heading for the 7th China-Russia Expo to be held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg from July 10 to 13, according to local authorities.

These enterprises will exhibit a wide range of products at the expo, such as smart home items, household appliances, building materials, fast moving consumer goods, and clothing, according to the provincial department of commerce.

In 2022, Guangdong's trade with Russia reached 107.18 billion yuan (about 14.8 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 23.7 percent year on year. The province's cross-border e-commerce trade with Russia totaled 2.42 billion yuan last year.

"This year's China-Russia Expo will promote all-round cooperation between the two sides. We will continue to strengthen communication with domestic and overseas associations, and make use of international exhibition platforms to facilitate communication and cooperation," said Sun Jiye, president of the Canton Chamber of Commerce in Russia.

