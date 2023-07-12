Russia shipping key equipment for nuclear power plant in northeast China

Xinhua) 13:04, July 12, 2023

VOLGODONSK, Russia, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Key equipment for the third power unit of Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), one of the largest China-Russia nuclear energy cooperation projects, started shipping to China from Volgodonsk in Russia's Rostov region on Tuesday.

The equipment includes a nuclear reactor containment vessel and four steam generators, which were manufactured at the Atommash plant in Volgodonsk. Atommash is part of Atomenergomash, a company that manufactures equipment for nuclear power plants, and a division of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

"China plays a significant role in the whole nuclear industry, it has very good developments and, like Russia, China is a leader with regard to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy," Igor Kotov, general director of Atomenergomash, told Xinhua at the ceremony marking the shipment of the equipment.

"We really enjoy working with our Chinese partners. I sincerely hope that we will have another opportunity to produce high-quality equipment together with our Chinese customers," Kotov added.

Kotov said that Atomenergomash will be able to deliver the necessary equipment promptly, while maintaining the highest level of product quality and safety.

Equipment with a total weight of 1,700 tons will be shipped to China this time, and the components will first be transported with the use of professional vehicles to specialized industrial docks, loaded into barges, transported to the seaport of St. Petersburg, and finally shipped to China.

The Xudapu NPP, located in China's Liaoning Province, is the second in northeast China and the northernmost nuclear power plant in the country so far.

