Indonesian president meets with HKSAR chief executive

JAKARTA, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday met with John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, pledging facilitation to reduce trade barriers.

Widodo said he has entrusted the protection of more than 140,000 Indonesian citizens in Hong Kong and their welfare to the chief executive, according to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Lee thanked Indonesia for supporting Hong Kong's accession request to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and expressed his hope for further strengthening cooperation in various aspects.

The chief executive also met with the Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Kao Kim Hourn, noting that Hong Kong attaches great importance to its close trade and economic ties with ASEAN.

They exchanged views on possible cooperation to strengthen economic relations between ASEAN and Hong Kong, especially in the areas of trade, investment and digital economy.

John Lee is leading a delegation to Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia to further strengthen cooperation between Hong Kong and ASEAN members.

