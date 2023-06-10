Senior Chinese diplomat, Indonesian coordinating minister hold phone talks on ties

June 10, 2023

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday spoke with Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan at the latter's request.

Luhut briefed on his recent visit to China and expressed his heartfelt admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping's outstanding leadership and important ideas on state governance.

During the trip, he gained a deeper understanding of the achievements of the CPC in uniting and leading the Chinese people in alleviating poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Indonesia hopes to learn from China's experience in advancing reform and opening-up and striving for high-quality development, deepen practical cooperation in various fields to benefit the two peoples, and work to accelerate key cooperation projects, make every effort to ensure the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway being put into operation on schedule and give full play to its demonstration effect, he said.

Indonesia is looking forward to the next stage of high-level exchanges, and will take the important consensus of the two heads of state as a guide to promote the building of the Indonesia-China community with a shared future, said Luhut.

For his part, Wang said that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi, the CPC and the people of the whole country are united in upholding the new development philosophy, adhering to high-quality development and comprehensively promoting Chinese modernization, and they are taking solid steps toward the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

China and Indonesia, as major developing countries and important representatives of emerging economies, share similar historical experiences and common endeavors, Wang said, adding that China is ready to strengthen mutual learning on governance and accelerate their respective development and revitalization.

With the joint efforts of both sides, the all-round cooperation between them has been progressing smoothly, and the joint commissioning and testing of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, the flagship project of Belt and Road cooperation, marks an important step toward the operation of the entire line, which will inject new impetus to Indonesia's development, Wang said.

China attaches great importance to the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership and will, in accordance with the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, strengthen high-level exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust, promote synergy of development strategies, build the China-Indonesia community with a shared future, push bilateral relations to a new height and open up new prospects for bilateral cooperation, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

