Chinese Premier to attend Leaders' Meetings on East Asia Cooperation, pay official visit to Indonesia
(Xinhua) 14:57, September 01, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, the current ASEAN chair, Premier of China's State Council Li Qiang will attend the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from September 5 to 8, and pay an official visit to Indonesia, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Friday.
