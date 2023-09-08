Home>>
China ready to work with Indonesia on operation of Jakarta-Bandung HSR -- premier
(Xinhua) 15:06, September 08, 2023
JAKARTA, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Friday that China is ready to work with Indonesia to make full preparations for the official operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR).
In talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Li said China will work with Indonesia to make the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" new flagship projects of Belt and Road cooperation.
