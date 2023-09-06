China to steadily boost institutional opening-up: Chinese premier

Xinhua) 13:13, September 06, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks at a welcoming reception hosted by China-Indonesia business community in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

JAKARTA, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China will steadily boost institutional opening-up, further expand market access in areas including modern services, and make greater efforts to protect intellectual property rights, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Tuesday.

Li made the remarks when delivering a speech at a welcoming reception hosted by China-Indonesia business community.

China will make efforts to provide a world-class, market-oriented business environment governed by a sound legal framework, said Li, hoping that Indonesia continues to make its market open and provide a fair and just business environment for Chinese enterprises.

The Chinese premier arrived here on Tuesday for an official visit to Indonesia, where he will also attend the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

