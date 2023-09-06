China, Indonesia enjoy broad space for high-quality cooperation: Chinese premier

Xinhua) 13:09, September 06, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks at a welcoming reception hosted by China-Indonesia business community in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

JAKARTA, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- With broad space for high-quality cooperation, China is willing to work with Indonesia to further expand cooperation on green energy, digital economy, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Tuesday.

Noting that both China and Indonesia are now committed to developing economy and giving their people a better life, Li said at a welcoming reception hosted by China-Indonesia business community that China stands ready to work with Indonesia to seize the opportunity of the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, and jointly promote industrial digital transformation.

The Chinese premier arrived here on Tuesday for an official visit to Indonesia, where he will also attend the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)