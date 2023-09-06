Returned overseas Chinese maintain China-Indonesia bonds with culinary delights

Xinhua) 14:37, September 06, 2023

HAIKOU, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Exquisite wood carvings, traditional Indonesian songs and tempting curry aroma ... a strong Southeast Asian vibe welcomes diners at the Istana Indonesian restaurant in Xinglong Town in south China's Hainan Province.

The owners of Istana, which means "palace" in the Indonesian language, are the 84-year-old Du Tianjiang and his 83-year-old wife Liang Huizhen, who were born in East Java of Indonesia and returned to China in the 1960s.

Having left Indonesia five decades ago, the couple maintains strong connections with their relatives and friends in the country while still speaking fluent Indonesian.

The restaurant opened its doors in 2011 and quickly gained popularity within the local community of overseas Chinese who returned from Southeast Asia, a trend that began in the 1950s.

"My son encouraged us to open an Indonesian restaurant, as he loves Indonesian food I cooked since he was little," said Liang, who describes the restaurant as an emotional link with the Southeast Asian nation. Her sister also runs a restaurant with the same name in Indonesia.

Sauces are key to Indonesian cuisine. Luckily, Liang said, most ingredients of the sauces including turmeric, citronella and bay leaves are grown locally and can be found in the town's markets.

The restaurant initially stuck to an authentic Indonesian flavor, but Liang later toned down the spicy taste and imbibed local elements to appeal to Chinese diners.

The restaurant has soared to fame on China's social media with its Indonesian dishes like soto ayam, gado-gado and curry chicken. The couple said their customer base has expanded to include both adventurous Chinese foodies and homesick Indonesian nationals.

"We've received Indonesian college students who study in Haikou (the provincial capital of Hainan) and visit our restaurant on weekends," Du said.

He added that they were thrilled to have hosted Indonesia's Consul General in Guangzhou, Ben Perkasa Drajat, at the restaurant, and the diplomat spoke highly of the food.

In February, the couple received a certificate of "Heritage Indonesian Food Restaurant" from the consul general, which noted that the restaurant "can become an ambassador of Indonesian cuisine, promote Indonesian culture and cuisine in Xinglong, and continue to grow and succeed."

The elderly couple is proud of the recognition and is working to pass on their sauce-making skills. "We will further promote the inheritance of Indonesian cuisine and we hope to become a bridge of friendship between China and Indonesia," Du said.

