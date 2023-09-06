Chinese premier says China-Indonesia cooperation means tremendous development opportunities

Xinhua) 13:06, September 06, 2023

JAKARTA, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Tuesday the nature of cooperation between China and Indonesia is the connection of huge markets and accumulation of tremendous development opportunities.

Li also said in his address at a welcoming reception hosted by Indonesian business community that the industrial and supply chains of the two countries are deeply integrated, providing strong support for the economic development and improvement of people's lives on both sides.

The Chinese premier arrived here on Tuesday for an official visit to Indonesia, where he will also attend the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

