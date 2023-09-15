China hopes Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway will unleash local potential for development

Xinhua) 10:08, September 15, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- China hopes and believes the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, once in operation, will help ease transportation for the Indonesian people and unleash local potential for economic development, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Mao Ning made the remarks in response to a related query at a daily press briefing.

According to reports, Indonesian President Joko Widodo took a ride on the high-speed Railway on Sept. 13 and spoke highly of China's rich experience and advanced technology in high-speed railway construction. He described the ride as fast, quiet and smooth and expressed the hope that the high-speed railway will reduce traffic congestion and pollution in Jakarta and encourage the Indonesian people to embrace a new mode of transportation.

Mao said the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, a flagship project under Belt and Road cooperation between China and Indonesia, has all along received the personal attention of the two countries' presidents. This high-speed railway, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, is the first overseas Chinese high-speed railway project with its entire system, production factors and industrial chain supplied by China.

It also stands as a stellar example of China and regional countries jointly pursuing modernization by following the principle of wide consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, Mao said, adding that the railway will surely give a strong boost to regional connectivity.

"We have noted President Joko Widodo's test ride and positive comments," said Mao. "We hope and believe that the high-speed railway, once in operation, will help ease transportation for the Indonesian people and unleash local potential for economic development."

