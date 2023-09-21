Energy week promotes clean energy cooperation between China, Indonesia

Xinhua) 16:50, September 21, 2023

HAIKOU, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- An energy week event in south China is helping promote clean energy cooperation between China and Indonesia.

The 2023 China-ASEAN Clean Energy Week began Tuesday in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province, with delegates discussing topics concerning clean energy cooperation under the theme "For a Shared Future: Across the Ocean and Abreast into Prosperity."

Arifin Tasrif, minister of energy and mineral resources of Indonesia, said that Indonesia is willing to actively strengthen international cooperation in energy, especially practical exchanges in energy science and technology innovation, and help with the large-scale development of clean energy.

Zhang Jianhua, head of the National Energy Administration, said that China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) enjoy great cooperation on energy access, the innovative application of clean energy technologies, and green energy financing. He said that China will continue strengthening practical cooperation with ASEAN countries in such areas as electricity connectivity, renewable energy and clean energy capacity building.

Arifin Tasrif said that, with the development of the global supply chain, Indonesia will use relevant industrial chains to support the new energy sector. He said that China and ASEAN have a lot of experience in the process of clean energy development over many years, and that Indonesia will continue to promote the use of clean energy and the development of renewable energy.

Iman Faskayana, alternate secretary-in-charge of heads of ASEAN Power Utilities/Authorities (HAPUA), said that power transmission and renewable energy are important for Indonesia. He said that energy is a pillar industry in Indonesia, that there are many opportunities to invest in China, and that they also need investors from China.

The energy week consists of three events with five sub-forums, with more than 300 delegates having in-depth exchanges on topics such as new energy and new technologies, sustainable development of hydropower, green investment and the interconnection of power grids.

