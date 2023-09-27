Huawei supports integrated communication system for Indonesia's high-speed railway

Xinhua) 13:48, September 27, 2023

JAKARTA, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecom giant Huawei has participated in developing an integrated networking system for the newly launched high-speed rail (HSR) connecting Indonesia's national capital Jakarta and West Java's provincial capital Bandung.

Together with China Railway Communications and Signaling Co., Ltd. (CRSC) and China Telecom, Huawei has built real-time communication and control systems and organized train trips with technical support to create smart, safe, and efficient operations for the railway.

At a media briefing at the Halim HSR station in Jakarta on Tuesday, Lai Chaosen, vice president of Delivery &Service, Huawei Indonesia, highlighted that communication networks have a crucial role in the high-speed train operation control system.

Huawei is well-experienced in building integrated communication networks for HSR train lines with premium security systems and large bandwidth capacity, providing easy-to-implement operation and maintenance systems, he said.

"As we know, high-speed trains generally travel at high speed and have short departure intervals. We have to ensure that the fast train can run safely, smoothly, and efficiently," Lai said, adding that Huawei has a number of solutions, including train-to-ground wireless signaling systems, signal transmission, and data networks for high-speed trains.

These solutions have been constructive in developing a reliable communications network for the operational phase of the high-speed train, he said.

The 142-km-long Jakarta-Bandung HSR is a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and pragmatic cooperation between Indonesia and China.

With a maximum design speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed train cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to around 40 minutes.

