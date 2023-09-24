Huawei collaborates with charity organization to promote digital literacy for women in Kenya

Xinhua) 09:32, September 24, 2023

NAIROBI, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications company, has announced a partnership with a non-profit organization in Kenya founded by the country's First Lady, Rachael Ruto, to enhance digital skills for women and girls.

Under a memorandum of understanding between Huawei and MaMa Doing Good, more than 14,000 women's groups will benefit from the transfer of digital skills, Huawei said in statement issued late Friday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

"This strategic partnership aims to equip MaMa Doing Good and the women they serve with devices to aid in learning and digital literacy training. The collaboration is set to empower women in Kenya with essential digital skills and bridge the digital divide," Huawei said.

John Chumo, the chief executive officer (CEO) of MaMa Doing Good, underscored the partnership with Huawei aimed at enhancing the digital skills of women and girls in Kenya. Chumo stressed that investing in digital skills for women and girls would accelerate progress toward attaining gender equality, poverty eradication, and shared prosperity.

Steven Zhang, the deputy CEO of Huawei Kenya, said the partnership with MaMa Doing Good seeks to advance social and economic progress among women by leveraging modern technology. "Through this collaboration, we aim to bridge the digital divide and create a brighter future for women in Kenya, at a time when technology is increasingly pervasive and playing a virtual role in most sectors of the economy," Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)