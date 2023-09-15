Maduro displays Huawei phone at press conference
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros presents a Huawei phone at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday. PHOTO BY ZHANG YUNBI / CHINA DAILY
The latest cellphone of Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei not only caused quite a stir in the consumer market, but also became the gift presented by the Chinese side to visiting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros.
When addressing a press conference at the Latin American country's embassy in Beijing on Thursday, Maduro took out a foldable Huawei mobile phone, attracting a flurry of flashlights.
"It's Huawei's newest cellphone that uses the latest technologies, and you can use this phone to directly communicate via satellite," he said.
He unfolded the flashy new device, and the large screen that emerged showed a photo of President Xi Jinping shaking hands with Maduro.
"Take a look at this cellphone. How does it look? Look at the screen. It's a very big screen," Maduro said with great pride. "Look at this moment when an ideal becomes a reality!"
The Venezuelan leader did not conceal his confidence in the quality of made-in-China electronic devices.
"I want all my young friends to buy a good Huawei cellphone," he said. "I believe this is the most secure cellphone I've ever used and I believe it won't be tapped by any country."
Photos
Related Stories
- Huawei to unveil new smartwatch in Spain
- Chinese tech firm supports new Luban Workshop in Kenya to boost technical training
- Huawei Mate 60 Pro draws public closer to China’s space communication satellite system
- Huawei launches new cloud data center in Saudi capital
- Breaking through barriers
- Huawei high-end Mate 60 Pro now on sale, as Chinese consumers' frenzy builds up
- Huawei's training program helps Bangladesh nurture ICT talents
- Huawei launches "Seeds for the Future" program in Namibia
- Huawei revenue up 3.1 pct in H1
- Huawei smartphones on 'comeback trail'
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.