Maduro displays Huawei phone at press conference

08:26, September 15, 2023 By ZHANG YUNBI ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros presents a Huawei phone at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday. PHOTO BY ZHANG YUNBI / CHINA DAILY

The latest cellphone of Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei not only caused quite a stir in the consumer market, but also became the gift presented by the Chinese side to visiting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros.

When addressing a press conference at the Latin American country's embassy in Beijing on Thursday, Maduro took out a foldable Huawei mobile phone, attracting a flurry of flashlights.

"It's Huawei's newest cellphone that uses the latest technologies, and you can use this phone to directly communicate via satellite," he said.

He unfolded the flashy new device, and the large screen that emerged showed a photo of President Xi Jinping shaking hands with Maduro.

"Take a look at this cellphone. How does it look? Look at the screen. It's a very big screen," Maduro said with great pride. "Look at this moment when an ideal becomes a reality!"

The Venezuelan leader did not conceal his confidence in the quality of made-in-China electronic devices.

"I want all my young friends to buy a good Huawei cellphone," he said. "I believe this is the most secure cellphone I've ever used and I believe it won't be tapped by any country."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)