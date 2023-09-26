Chinese telecom giant Huawei holds product launch event in Shenzhen
Products with the latest technologies are displayed at a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Innovative technologies are displayed at a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People walk past a flagship store of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 11, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
AITO M9 is displayed at a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People buy smartphones at a flagship store of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 11, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
HarmonyOS NEXT is released at a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
AITO M7 is displayed at a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
An intelligent lifestyle based on HarmonyOS is displayed at a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A customer experiences AITO M7 at a flagship store of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 11, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
