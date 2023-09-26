We Are China

Chinese telecom giant Huawei holds product launch event in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 08:32, September 26, 2023

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2023 shows a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Products with the latest technologies are displayed at a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Innovative technologies are displayed at a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People walk past a flagship store of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 11, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2023 shows a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2023 shows a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

AITO M9 is displayed at a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People buy smartphones at a flagship store of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 11, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

HarmonyOS NEXT is released at a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2023 shows a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2023 shows a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

AITO M7 is displayed at a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2023 shows a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An intelligent lifestyle based on HarmonyOS is displayed at a product launch event of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 25, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A customer experiences AITO M7 at a flagship store of Huawei in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 11, 2023. Chinese telecom giant Huawei held a product launch event on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

