Chengdu Universiade | Medal table on August 4

Xinhua) 10:48, August 05, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Following is the medal table of the 31st FISU World University Games after the competitions on Friday (tabulated under team, gold, silver, bronze and total):

1. China 61 21 20 102

2. South Korea 17 13 17 47

3. Japan 15 16 22 53

4. India 11 5 9 25

5. Italy 8 5 11 24

6. Poland 7 6 7 20

7. Iran 5 5 12 22

8. Indonesia 4 3 0 7

9. Chinese Taipei 3 13 13 29

10. Turkey 3 10 8 21

11. Germany 3 5 9 17

12. Hungary 3 5 4 12

13. Ukraine 3 3 3 9

14. Hong Kong, China 3 1 5 9

15. France 2 6 8 16

16. South Africa 2 5 3 10

17. Portugal 2 4 0 6

18. Czech Republic 2 1 4 7

19. Thailand 2 0 4 6

20. Kazakhstan 1 5 8 14

