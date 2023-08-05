Home>>
Chengdu Universiade | Medal table on August 4
(Xinhua) 10:48, August 05, 2023
CHENGDU, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Following is the medal table of the 31st FISU World University Games after the competitions on Friday (tabulated under team, gold, silver, bronze and total):
1. China 61 21 20 102
2. South Korea 17 13 17 47
3. Japan 15 16 22 53
4. India 11 5 9 25
5. Italy 8 5 11 24
6. Poland 7 6 7 20
7. Iran 5 5 12 22
8. Indonesia 4 3 0 7
9. Chinese Taipei 3 13 13 29
10. Turkey 3 10 8 21
11. Germany 3 5 9 17
12. Hungary 3 5 4 12
13. Ukraine 3 3 3 9
14. Hong Kong, China 3 1 5 9
15. France 2 6 8 16
16. South Africa 2 5 3 10
17. Portugal 2 4 0 6
18. Czech Republic 2 1 4 7
19. Thailand 2 0 4 6
20. Kazakhstan 1 5 8 14
