In pics: table tennis competitions at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 10:46, August 05, 2023

Kurono Aoi(R)/Motoi Akari of Japan compete during the Table Tennis Women's Doubles Semifinal match against He Zhuojia/Wang Xiaotong of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Kurono Aoi(L)/Motoi Akari of Japan compete during the Table Tennis Women's Doubles Semifinal match against He Zhuojia/Wang Xiaotong of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Sung Rachel Jia-Yu (L)/Wang Amy Wu of the United States compete during the Table Tennis Women's Doubles Semifinal match against Qian Tianyi/Zhao Shang of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Hamada Kazuki(L)/Tanigaki Yuma of Japan celebrate after the Table Tennis Men's Doubles Semifinal Match against Liu Dingshuo/Zhou Kai of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Hamada Kazuki(R)/Tanigaki Yuma of Japan react during the Table Tennis Men's Doubles Semifinal Match against Liu Dingshuo/Zhou Kai of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Hamada Kazuki(R)/Tanigaki Yuma of Japan compete during the Table Tennis Men's Doubles Semifinal Match against Liu Dingshuo/Zhou Kai of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Hamada Kazuki(L)/Tanigaki Yuma of Japan compete during the Table Tennis Men's Doubles Semifinal Match against Liu Dingshuo/Zhou Kai of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Ibrahim Gunduz (L)/Abdullah Yigenler of Trkiye compete during the Table Tennis Men's Doubles Semifinal Match against Xu Yingbin/Xue Fei of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Hamada Kazuki (R)/Tanigaki Yuma of Japan compete during the Men's Doubles final of table tennis against Xu Yingbin/Xue Fei of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Hamada Kazuki (R) of Japan reacts after the Men's Doubles final of table tennis against Xu Yingbin/Xue Fei of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Yang Chia-an of Chinese Taipei competes during the Men's singles round of 16 match of table tennis against Liu Dingshuo of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Yang Chia-an of Chinese Taipei celebrates during the Men's singles round of 16 match of table tennis against Liu Dingshuo of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Bronze medalists Sung Rachel (R)/Wang Amy of the United States pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Doubles of table tennis at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Bronze medalists Kurono Aoi/Motoi Akari (R) of Japan pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Doubles of table tennis at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

