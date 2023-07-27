Home>>
Advanced tech enhances athlete experience at Chengdu Universiade
(People's Daily Online) 10:56, July 27, 2023
As the 31st FISU Summer World University Games are only one day away, Chengdu, the host city, has meticulously prepared the athletes' village with cutting-edge technologies. These advancements are designed to provide a delightful experience for athletes and delegations from across the globe during the event. Innovations like smart coffee-making machines, intelligent translation devices, autonomous buses, 3D model figure-making systems, cooling vests, and cold lanes, among others, promise to make the Chengdu Universiade both vibrant and unforgettable.
Photos
